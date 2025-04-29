Top 5 large-cap stocks that FIIs and DIIs bet on in March 2025

The bank has also been active on the partnership front. In April 2025, it signed a three-year pact with PMC as a “Sustainability Development Partner." In December 2024, it extended its 15-year technology partnership with TCS for another five years. More recently, in February 2025, BoB signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Power Renewable Energy to finance residential installations under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.