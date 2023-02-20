Top 5 manufacturing stocks to add to your watchlist
- The Indian manufacturing sector could potentially produce the biggest wealth creators in the next three years and these five stocks should be on every investor’s radar.
Manufacturing has emerged as one of the high-growth sectors in India. This push comes primarily from the earnest policy reforms in the country.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×