Top 5 micro-cap stocks that turned into smallcaps

The management expects double-digit revenue growth in FY25, with a consolidated pending order book for the international business standing at ₹30 bn. Kirloskar Brothers is focused on continuous innovation with over 100 new product launches annually and is developing new products for green hydrogen and small modular reactors. The company is also making strategic investments in digital ventures and plans to capitalize on its localized global presence by introducing new products in the US and UK. Kirloskar Brothers' current market capitalization is ₹185.7 bn, trading at a PE of 54.9x, a premium compared to its five-year median PE of 21x.