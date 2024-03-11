Markets
Top 5 microcap nuclear power stocks to watch in 2024
Equitymaster 5 min read 11 Mar 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Summary
- The government is inviting private investment worth ₹2.2 trillion to grow its nuclear energy sector, and these five microcaps could benefit.
Nuclear energy is the fifth largest source of electricity in India, accounting for nearly 3% of the total electricity generation.
