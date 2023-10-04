Markets
Top 5 multibagger penny stocks to watch out for in 2024
Equitymaster 8 min read 04 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Summary
- A look at the top performing penny stocks of 2023 and how they are stacked for 2024.
Penny stocks can be appealing as they have the potential for significant gains with a relatively small investment. You could start out with just a few bucks and make a killing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less