Markets
Top 5 Multibagger Smallcap Stocks of 2023 So Far. Take a Look
Equitymaster 7 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Summary
- These smallcaps stocks have delivered multibagger returns of over 170% so far in 2023. What’s next?
The basic reason for investing in stocks is growth, but some stocks have shown immense growth potential in comparison to other companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
×