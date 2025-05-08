Top 5 fundamentally strong penny stocks to watch out for in 2025
Equitymaster 5 min read 08 May 2025, 01:40 PM IST
SummaryIn the midst of market volatility, here are five penny stocks to watch out for in 2025.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Despite a turbulent 2025 shaped by Trump’s policy unpredictability, valuation-led market corrections, and ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, India’s penny stocks have quietly delivered a strong and surprising rally.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less