Top 5 platform stocks in India ranked by advertising spends
Equitymaster 8 min read 20 Dec 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Summary
- These 5 companies are spending big on ads to dominate India's digital economy.
Unlike traditional businesses that rely on profits to fund growth, platform companies are somewhat special. They can grow exponentially without requiring significant reinvestment after they reach a certain scale. Each additional customer comes at a negligible marginal cost.
