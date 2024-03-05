Markets
Top 5 quality stocks trading near 52-week lows. Should you buy?
Equitymaster 10 min read 05 Mar 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Summary
- While a stock trading near its 52-week low can be tempting, it's important to consider other factors before investing.
Indian stock markets have been on a tear in recent months, rewarding investors with outsized returns. While the broad market index touched its all-time high, so did most stocks.
