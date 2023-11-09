Markets
Top 5 realty stocks under ₹100 to add to your watchlist
Equitymaster 9 min read 09 Nov 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Summary
- Economic indicators are in realty sector’s favour while one of government’s prime focus is to make housing more affordable and available for everyone
In recent years, there’s been a lot of volatility in the real estate sector, owing to the demand and supply changes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less