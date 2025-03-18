Markets
Top 5 roads and highway stocks in India ranked by order book value
Equitymaster 7 min read 18 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Summary
- Here are five construction stocks with the largest road and highway order books, positioned for growth in India's infrastructure boom.
India’s road network is the second largest in the world and the pace of expansion shows no signs of slowing down. Over the past decade, the country’s National Highway network has grown by 60%, reaching 146,195 kilometres (km) in 2025.
