Top 5 shipping stocks in India to add to your 2025 watchlist
Equitymaster 5 min read 26 Jun 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
As fears of disruption near the Strait of Hormuz grow, Indian shipbuilders and carriers gain on expectations of higher freight rates and strategic relevance.
As tensions escalate in the Middle East—particularly around the Strait of Hormuz—Indian shipping stocks have seen a sharp uptick in recent days, driven by expectations of a spike in global freight rates.
