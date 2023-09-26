Markets
Top 5 smallcap stocks held by LIC. Are they worth a look?
Equitymaster 8 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Summary
- A close look at the top smallcap picks of India's biggest insurer Life Insurance Corp
Last month, we wrote about the top penny stock picks and the top microcap stock picks of India's biggest insurer Life Insurance Corp (LIC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less