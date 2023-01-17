Top 5 stock holdings of HDFC, SBI, Axis MFs. Details inside

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 5.7 per cent or ₹2.2 lakh crore to a total ₹39.88 lakh crore in 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) showed. The 42-player mutual fund industry mainly depends on SIPs for inflows, with equity mutual funds attracting ₹1.6 lakh crore in 2022, way higher than ₹96,700 crore seen in 2021.