Top 5 stock holdings of HDFC, SBI, Axis MFs. Details inside

Top 5 stock holdings of HDFC, SBI, Axis MFs. Details inside

1 min read . 02:14 PM ISTLivemint
  • Inflows during December 2022 recovered to 7,300 crore from 2,250 crore in November 2022

Inflows during December 2022 recovered to 7,300 crore from 2,250 crore in November 2022. Small cap and midcap funds continued to see consistent inflows while large cap funds have been witnessing outflows in the last two months. Meanwhile, SIP inflows continued to rise in December at 13,573 crore compared to 13,300 crore in November 2022.

As per the data by domestic brokerage and research firm ICICIDirect, the top holdings of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys.

Apart from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, and Infosys, SBI Mutual Fund's (MF) top holdings also include State Bank of India (SBI), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), ITC. 

Meanwhile, Axis MF's top holdings are Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, the data showed. ICICI Prudential AMC's top holdings consist of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, NTPC.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 5.7 per cent or 2.2 lakh crore to a total 39.88 lakh crore in 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) showed. The 42-player mutual fund industry mainly depends on SIPs for inflows, with equity mutual funds attracting 1.6 lakh crore in 2022, way higher than 96,700 crore seen in 2021.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 5.7 per cent or 2.2 lakh crore to a total 39.88 lakh crore in 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) showed. The 42-player mutual fund industry mainly depends on SIPs for inflows, with equity mutual funds attracting 1.6 lakh crore in 2022, way higher than 96,700 crore seen in 2021.

As per brokerage Edelweiss' data, in December, mutual funds added HDFC (INR 24.1 bn), Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL (INR 18.9 bn) and Maruti Suzuki (INR 16.7 bn), whereas they trimmed holdings in Axis Bank (INR 13.3 bn), HCL Tech (INR 8.3 bn) and ICICI Bank (INR 5.7 bn).

