As usual, equity mutual funds continued to attract investors in the month of July 2021 as Indian share markets hit record high.

As interest rates on fixed deposits are lower than the inflation rate, investors often opt for mutual funds.

Inflows into equity mutual funds in July surged to a record high with schemes receiving a net ₹225.8 bn, a substantial jump from ₹59.9 bn in June.

4.5x to be precise!

These inflows also drove the overall mutual fund industry AUM to historic high at ₹35.3 lakh crore.

This also marks the fifth straight consecutive month of inflows.

As Indian stock markets continued to scale new high, new fund offers (NFOs) launched by MF houses contributed to most of the inflows.

Inflows into equity funds continued with July seeing inflows at ₹89 bn (ex-NFOs) compared to inflow of ₹58 bn in June.

NFOs during July collected ₹137 bn.

Meanwhile, systematic investment plan (SIP) flows also rose and came in at a record high at ₹96.1 bn.

The number of SIP accounts outstanding stood at 41.7 m as compared to 40.2 m in the previous month.

With continuous inflows in the past five months, good earnings, RBI’s accommodative stance, and ample liquidity, investors are gaining conviction on Indian equity markets.

Let us take a look at which stocks mutual funds traded in the most during this period.

Top Stocks Sold by Mutual Funds in July

Largecaps: Indian mutual funds trimmed their positions in largecap stocks such as Colgate, Grasim, SAIL, Cadila Healthcare, and Havells in July.

Midcaps: Among midcap stocks, the highest-selling was seen in Alkyl Amines, Canara Bank, IRFC, Indigo Paints, and Dixon Technologies.

Smallcaps: From the smallcap space, mutual funds trimmed positions in Happiest Minds Technologies, Aegis Logistic, Edelweiss Financial, and DCM Shriram in July.

Top Stocks Bought by Mutual Funds in July

Largecaps: Coming to buying, NMDC, Yes Bank, Britannia Industries, Adani Enterprises, and HDFC Life Insurance witnessed massive inflows.

Midcaps: From the midcap space, fund managers loaded up shares of GMR Infra, Indraprastha Gas, Macrotech Developers, and Vodafone Idea.

Smallcaps: Alicon Castalloy, HUDCO, Nazara Technologies, and DFM Foods were the top buys.

Top Equity Mutual Funds in July

Below is the list of top 10 mutual fund houses as per their equity asset under management (AUM) as on July 2021.

View Full Image Top 10 equity mutual funds

What India’s Top Mutual Funds Bought and Sold in July

SBI Mutual Fund

India’s largest equity fund held ₹3,015 bn in equities as of July 2021.

The top three equity holdings of the fund include HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank.

Here’s what SBI Mutual Fund bought and sold in July 2021.

View Full Image SBI MF transactions.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund stands as the second largest equity fund with ₹1,844 bn in equities as of July 2021.

The top three equity holdings of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund include ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys.

Here’s what the fund bought and sold in July 2021.

View Full Image ICICI MF transactions.

HDFC Mutual Fund

Following ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund we have HDFC Mutual Fund with ₹1,725 bn in equities as of July 2021.

The top three equity holdings of the fund include State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, and Infosys.

Here’s what HDFC Mutual Fund bought and sold in July 2021.

View Full Image HDFC MF July deals

As Indian stock markets scaled fresh record highs, retail investors continued to opt for mutual fund investments in July.

A slew of companies have reported strong earnings. There’s also expectation of economic recovery.

What’s interesting is that fund managers showed appetite for the recently listed initial public offerings (IPOs).

As can be seen from the buy list above, mutual funds enthusiastically bought stocks of recently listed Zomato, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Clean Science, GR Infraprojects, and Rolex Rings.

In fact, if you see the buy list of ICICI Mutual fund, it only purchased the recent offerings and nothing else.

How the mutual fund buying and selling trend pans out in the month of August remains to be seen.

We will keep you updated on all the developments from this space.

Stay tuned.

Happy investing!

PS: The above piece relies on data from PersonalFN. PersonalFN is a Mumbai based personal finance firm offering Financial Planning and Mutual Fund Research services.

(This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com)

