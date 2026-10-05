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Top 5 stocks to buy: AU Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Groww, Graphite India, Usha Martin by Sumeet Bagadia | Target price

Stock market outlook: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Nifty 50 chart indicate weak momentum, although the stabilisation from lower levels is encouraging

Asit Manohar
Updated5 Oct 2026, 08:43 PM IST
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Stock market news: PCR at 0.99 suggests a balanced derivatives setup, while a higher VIX at 14.775 points to increased volatility, Sumeet Bagadia says.
Stock market news: PCR at 0.99 suggests a balanced derivatives setup, while a higher VIX at 14.775 points to increased volatility, Sumeet Bagadia says.(Photo: Choice Broking, AI)
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Stocks to buy: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market ended higher on Monday, extending the recovery after a strong gap-up opening as easing expectations of an immediate Federal Reserve rate hike and a pullback in crude oil prices improved risk appetite. The advance was notable for its breadth, with mid- and small-cap stocks participating alongside the benchmark indices, suggesting that the session was driven by broader buying rather than a narrow rebound in heavyweight stocks. Healthcare was the notable laggard, underperforming an otherwise constructive market.

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The global backdrop also turned more supportive. Expectations of an October Federal Reserve rate hike eased sharply, reducing some of the pressure that higher US rates have placed on emerging-market assets. Crude oil prices also moderated as rising exports from West Asia and the prospect of a G7 release of strategic reserves eased concerns over supply disruptions, providing additional relief to oil-importing economies such as India.

Stock market outlook by Sumeet Bagadia

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias is weak, although the stabilisation from lower levels is encouraging. He said that a doji-like candle reflects indecision, with buyers defending lower levels but supply still evident near the highs.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Immediate support is placed at 22,350–22,400, while 22,600–22,650 remains the key hurdle. RSI at 28.15 continues to indicate weak momentum, although the stabilisation from lower levels is encouraging. PCR at 0.99 suggests a balanced derivatives setup, while a higher VIX at 14.775 points to increased volatility. A sustained move above 22,650 could strengthen the recovery attempt.”

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Bagadia said, “The setup remains cautious as the index is yet to overcome the overhead supply zone, while RSI at 36.31 remains below its average of 37.38 and signals subdued momentum. The recovery in PSU Banks supported the broader banking space. Holding the recent support zone and sustaining above the intraday high would be important for the rebound to gain further strength.”

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Regarding stock recommendations for Tuesday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks to buy: AU Small Finance Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Groww, Graphite India, Usha Martin.

1] AU Small Finance Bank: Buy at 1029 | Target 1130 | Stop Loss 980;

2] Poonawalla Fincorp: Buy at 452 | Target 500 | Stop Loss 430;

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3] Groww: Buy at 187 | Target 205 | Stop Loss 178;

4] Graphite India: Buy at 816 | Target 890 | Stop Loss 780; and

5] Usha Martin: Buy at 511 | Target 555 | Stop Loss 485.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Stocks To BuyAu Small Finance BankPoonawalla FincorpUsha MartinGraphite IndiaStock Market TodayNifty 50Bank NiftyIndian Stock Market
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