Top 5 stocks to buy: Hexaware, Sky Gold, Berger Paints, Mastek, Physicswallah by Sumeet Bagadia | Target price, stoploss

Stocks to buy today | Sumeet Bagadia stock recommendations today: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended their decline as a combination of tighter domestic monetary policy expectations, persistent foreign selling and renewed Oil-price pressure weighed on risk appetite. Brent crude rose sharply above $104 a barrel intraday following renewed Middle East tensions, reviving concerns over imported inflation. The US 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.3%, and further rupee weakness has added pressure by strengthening the relative appeal of dollar-based assets. Together, these factors raise the prospect of tighter financial conditions and elevated inflationary pressures persisting for longer.
Bank Nifty outperformed the Nifty and Sensex despite closing lower. The expected rate increase had already been substantially priced into financial stocks, while higher lending yields could temporarily support bank margins before deposit costs adjust. In contrast, selling in index heavyweights, consumer-oriented stocks and other rate-sensitive segments deepened the fall in the broader benchmarks. IT stocks provided limited support ahead of the TCS results, but could not offset the market-wide weakness.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the short-term structure of Dalal Street is weak, as the Nifty 50 chart pattern indicates increasing downside pressure. The sharp bearish candle and intraday break below the April 2026 low of 22,182.55 indicate increasing downside pressure.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Bagadia said, the 50-stock index closed at 22,231.80, down 371.25 points (-1.64%), with selling pressure persisting through the session and the index ending near the day’s low. The sharp bearish candle and intraday break below the April 2026 low of 22,182.55 indicate increasing downside pressure, keeping the short-term structure weak. Selling was broad-based across Metal, Realty, Media, Oil & Gas, Auto, Healthcare, Pharma and FMCG, while IT remained comparatively resilient.
“Immediate support is placed at 22,000–22,150, with 22,400–22,500 acting as the first resistance zone. RSI declined to 27.55, keeping momentum firmly in oversold territory, which could allow for a technical bounce but does not yet confirm a reversal,” said Bagadia.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Sumeet Bagadia said, the key benchmark index ended at 54,515.05, down 540.50 points (-0.98%), remaining under pressure throughout the session and closing below the previous day’s low. The bearish candle and failure to sustain the recent recovery indicate that sellers have regained control, keeping the near-term structure weak.
“ended at 54,515.05, down 540.50 points (-0.98%), remaining under pressure throughout the session and closing below the previous day’s low. The bearish candle and failure to sustain the recent recovery indicate that sellers have regained control, keeping the near-term structure weak,” he added.
Regarding stocks to buy on Friday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout stocks: Hexaware Technologies, Sky Gold, Berger Paints, Mastek, Physicswallah.
1] Hexaware Technologies: Buy at ₹512 | Target ₹560 | Stop Loss ₹490;
2] Sky Gold: Buy at ₹885 | Target ₹970 | Stop Loss ₹843;
3] Berger Paints: Buy at ₹468 | Target ₹515 | Stop Loss ₹445;
4] Mastek: Buy at ₹1651 | Target ₹1810 | Stop Loss ₹1570; and
5] Physicswallah: Buy at ₹141 | Target ₹155 | Stop Loss ₹134.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.