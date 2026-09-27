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Top 5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Lloyds, Bajaj HFL, Maharashtra Bank, GMR Airports, RBA by Sumeet Bagadia | Target, SL

Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy for the short-term —Lloyds Enterprises, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, GMR Airports, and RBA

Asit Manohar
Updated27 Sep 2026, 11:21 AM IST
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Stock market prediction: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Indian stock market bias is sideways to negative, as the Nifty 50 is near its crucial support level of 23,000 and has formed a bearish candle on the technical chart.
Stock market prediction: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Indian stock market bias is sideways to negative, as the Nifty 50 is near its crucial support level of 23,000 and has formed a bearish candle on the technical chart.(Photo: Mint, Choice Broking, AI)
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Stocks to buy under 100: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market remained volatile during the week, with the Nifty 50 index extending its weekly losing streak to seven consecutive weeks, marking its longest such losing run in six years. The benchmark came under significant selling pressure on Thursday, when the Nifty 50 index declined 1.64%, before recovering modestly on Friday amid value buying. Despite the late-week recovery, the 50-stock index closed the week down around 0.88% from the previous Friday’s close.

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Stock market outlook

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the outlook for the Indian stock market is sideways to bearish. The Eliot Wave expert said the crucial support for the Nifty 50 index is at 22,900–23,000, with resistance at 23,300–23,370.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “A sustained move above 23,370 could provide room for a recovery towards higher levels, whereas a decisive break below 22,900 may resume the broader selling pressure. The expected trading range for the next session is 22,900–23,370.”

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “For the near term, 55,000–55,200 will remain the key support zone, while 55,750–56,000 is likely to act as the immediate resistance area. A sustained move above 56,000 could improve the short-term structure, while a break below 55,000 may increase selling pressure. Until either side of the range is decisively breached, the index is likely to remain range-bound.”

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Stocks to buy under 100 | Sumeet Bagadia's top 5 stock picks

Regarding stock picks for Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five stocks priced under 100: Lloyds Enterprises, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, GMR Airports, and RBA.

1] Lloyds Enterprises: Buy at 79.67 | Target 86 | Stop Loss 76;

2] Bajaj Housing Finance: Buy at 83.14 | Target 90 | Stop Loss 79;

3] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at 84.90 | Target 91 | Stop Loss 81.80;

4] GMR Airports: Buy at 97.95 | Target 107 | Stop Loss 91; and

5] RBA: Buy at 92.51 | Target 100 | Stop Loss 88.50.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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