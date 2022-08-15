Top 5 stocks with high dividend yield up to 19%

Along with multibagger stocks and companies with strong financial metrics, high dividend-yielding stocks are a popular choice among stock market investors seeking a reliable source of passive income.
Along with multibagger stocks and companies with strong financial metrics, high dividend-yielding stocks are a popular choice among stock market investors seeking a reliable source of passive income. Dividend stocks can assist you in battling inflation in the current environment of skyrocketing inflation and generating returns that outperform inflation. For those wishing to invest for the long term, high dividend-yielding stocks from reputable, profitable companies may offer steady income and serve as a protective layer against market volatility. Here are the 5 stocks that have generated high dividend yields in the FY 2022–2023 if you're looking for high dividend-paying stocks.
Vedanta
As per the dividend history of Vedanta, the company on 06-04-2022 announced an interim dividend of ₹31.50 or, 3150%. After that on 19-07-2022, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹19.50 or 1950% at a face value of ₹1. The total interim dividend that the corporation has announced so far in FY 22-23 works out to ₹51 per share. The dividend yield at the current market price of ₹262.45 is 19.43%. Apart from FY 22-23, for the financial year ended March 2022, Vedanta has declared a dividend of 4500.00% or ₹45 per share. This yields a dividend of 17.15% at the stock's current price of Rs. 262.45 a share. On the NSE, the shares of Vedanta closed at ₹262.45 apiece, up by 2.30% from the previous close of ₹256.55 per share. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 25.72% so far in 2022.
REC Ltd
REC has announced an equity dividend of 153.00%, or ₹15.3 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. This yields a dividend of 11.15% at the current share price of ₹137.15. On Friday, REC Limited's shares closed at ₹137.15 a share, up 1.26% from the previous close. The stock has gained 1.37% YTD so far in 2022.
SAIL
The Steel Authority of India has announced an equity dividend of 87.50%, or ₹8.75 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. This yields a dividend of 10.71% at the current share price of ₹81.65. The company has total issued capital of ₹4,130.53 Cr and the company has an EPS of ₹29.64 per share.
Standard Industries Ltd
On 19-05-2022, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.75 per share or 35% at a face value of ₹5 for which the ex-date was 30-05-2022. On 20-05-2022 the company declared a final dividend of ₹0.75 or 15% for which the ex-date was 10-08-2022. Taking these two dividends, the total dividend goes to ₹2.50 per share in FY 2022-23. At the current market price of ₹24.95, this takes to a dividend yield of 10.02%. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. On Friday, the shares of Standard Industries Limited closed at ₹24.95, down by 4.95% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 56.92% so far in 2022.
Power Finance Corporation (PFC)
Power Finance Corporation has announced a 120.00% equity dividend, or ₹12 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. This yields a dividend of 9.92% at the current share price of ₹120.85. The company's paid-up capital is ₹2,640.08 Cr, and its EPS is ₹53.08 per share. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 1.59% so far in 2022.
