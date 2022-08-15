Top 5 stocks with high dividend yield up to 19%

Vedanta

As per the dividend history of Vedanta, the company on 06-04-2022 announced an interim dividend of ₹31.50 or, 3150%. After that on 19-07-2022, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹19.50 or 1950% at a face value of ₹1. The total interim dividend that the corporation has announced so far in FY 22-23 works out to ₹51 per share. The dividend yield at the current market price of ₹262.45 is 19.43%. Apart from FY 22-23, for the financial year ended March 2022, Vedanta has declared a dividend of 4500.00% or ₹45 per share. This yields a dividend of 17.15% at the stock's current price of Rs. 262.45 a share. On the NSE, the shares of Vedanta closed at ₹262.45 apiece, up by 2.30% from the previous close of ₹256.55 per share. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 25.72% so far in 2022.