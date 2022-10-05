Top 7 IT stocks to buy: Brokerage shares top picks2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 09:54 AM IST
- Q2FY23 is expected to be a reasonably strong growth quarter for Indian IT players, said the brokerage
Listen to this article
The Indian IT sector has corrected significantly over the past nine months, with Nifty IT correcting -31% CYTD vs. a -2.5% correction in Nifty. The stock price correction has largely been due to the derating of valuation multiples, as earnings estimates have mostly remained intact or seen minor downgrades.