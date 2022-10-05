Top 7 IT stocks to buy: Brokerage shares top picks

“Q2FY23 is expected to be a reasonably strong growth quarter for Indian IT players given the challenging macroeconomic scenario in US/EU. Growth momentum is expected to continue with Tier-II players outperforming Tier-I players yet again. Rupee has sharply depreciated against USD in Q2, but the benefit will be partly offset by USD also appreciating against other currencies (EUR, GBP & AUD) resulting in higher than normal cross currency impact, much like Q1," the note stated.