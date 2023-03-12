Top 8 firms lose ₹1.03 trillion in total market valuation, RIL, ICICI hit hard1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 12:17 PM IST
- The BSE Sensex, which was active for a shortened week due to holidays, fell by 673.84 points or 1.12 per cent due to concerns about the US Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.
Eight out of the ten most valuable firms experienced a total market valuation loss of ₹1,03,732.39 crore due to an overall weak trend in equities, last week. Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were hit the hardest.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×