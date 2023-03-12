Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Top 8 firms lose 1.03 trillion in total market valuation, RIL, ICICI hit hard

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST PTI
Except for Bharti Airtel and ITC, all eight companies faced a drop in their market capitalisation (mcap).

  • The BSE Sensex, which was active for a shortened week due to holidays, fell by 673.84 points or 1.12 per cent due to concerns about the US Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

Eight out of the ten most valuable firms experienced a total market valuation loss of 1,03,732.39 crore due to an overall weak trend in equities, last week. Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were hit the hardest.

Except for Bharti Airtel and ITC, all eight companies faced a drop in their market capitalisation (mcap). 

Reliance Industries suffered the most, with a decrease of 41,878.37 crore to 15,71,724.26 crore, making it the biggest decline among the top 10 firms.

ICICI Bank suffered a drop in mcap of 18,134.73 to 5,88,379.98 crore. The market valuation of HDFC Bank decreased by 15,007.38 to 8,86,300.20 crore, while State Bank of India's mcap eroded by 12,360.59 to 4,88,399.39 crore. 

HDFC's valuation decreased by 6,893.18 crore to 4,77,524.24 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a slump of 4,281.09 to 12,18,848.31 crore in its market valuation.

The market valuation of Infosys fell by 3,555.83 to 6,19,155.97 crore, and Hindustan Unilever's valuation decreased by 1,621.22 crore to 5,78,739.57 crore. However, Bharti Airtel's valuation increased by 5,071.99 crore to 4,31,230.51 crore, while ITC's mcap surged by 4,036.2 crore to 4,81,922.33 crore. The top 10 firms, by market valuation, were Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

