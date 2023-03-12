Top 8 firms lose 1.03 trillion in total market valuation, RIL, ICICI hit hard

The market valuation of Infosys fell by ₹3,555.83 to ₹6,19,155.97 crore, and Hindustan Unilever's valuation decreased by ₹1,621.22 crore to ₹5,78,739.57 crore. However, Bharti Airtel's valuation increased by ₹5,071.99 crore to ₹4,31,230.51 crore, while ITC's mcap surged by ₹4,036.2 crore to ₹4,81,922.33 crore. The top 10 firms, by market valuation, were Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.