Top 8 IT stocks to BUY ahead of Q2 results, as recommended by HDFC Securities

Top 8 IT stocks to BUY ahead of Q2 results, as recommended by HDFC Securities3 min read . 06:34 PM IST
- In light of the prevailing economic situation, the brokerage HDFC Securities anticipates a strong Q2 performance in the IT sector.
In light of the prevailing economic situation, the brokerage HDFC Securities anticipates strong Q2 performance in the IT sector. The shares of Infosys, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Mindtree, Mphasis, Persistent Systems Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, and Zen Technologies Limited has a BUY recommendation from the brokerage.
In light of the prevailing economic situation, the brokerage HDFC Securities anticipates strong Q2 performance in the IT sector. The shares of Infosys, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Mindtree, Mphasis, Persistent Systems Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, and Zen Technologies Limited has a BUY recommendation from the brokerage.
The research analysts of the brokerage firm HDFC Securities said in a note that “IT sector is expected to post resilient Q2 performance in context of the current macro environment. Tier-1 IT is expected to deliver sequential growth in the range of 2.4% to 4% CC. Cross currency impact severity will be similar to last quarter with -1.3% to -1.8% sequential impact for Tier-1. Although a larger band (0.9% to 5.3% QoQ), mid-tier IT’s growth outperformance (vs. Tier-1) is expected to continue in Q2. Within the midtiers, Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, and Persistent are expected to lead at abovemid single digit sequential growth. Supply-side normalisation (monthly decline in job postings and job indices) can be construed as positive from the operational/margin perspective. Despite the macro challenges in Europe, contracting activity remains strong (TCS-M&S, Boots, Nokia, Zurich Insurance; Infosys-Telenor, LTTS-BMW, Persistent-Monument Bank). Accenture’s outsourcing bookings are at all-time high (also impacted by higher deal durations) and the top end of revenue guide also indicates demand resilience."
The research analysts of the brokerage firm HDFC Securities said in a note that “IT sector is expected to post resilient Q2 performance in context of the current macro environment. Tier-1 IT is expected to deliver sequential growth in the range of 2.4% to 4% CC. Cross currency impact severity will be similar to last quarter with -1.3% to -1.8% sequential impact for Tier-1. Although a larger band (0.9% to 5.3% QoQ), mid-tier IT’s growth outperformance (vs. Tier-1) is expected to continue in Q2. Within the midtiers, Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, and Persistent are expected to lead at abovemid single digit sequential growth. Supply-side normalisation (monthly decline in job postings and job indices) can be construed as positive from the operational/margin perspective. Despite the macro challenges in Europe, contracting activity remains strong (TCS-M&S, Boots, Nokia, Zurich Insurance; Infosys-Telenor, LTTS-BMW, Persistent-Monument Bank). Accenture’s outsourcing bookings are at all-time high (also impacted by higher deal durations) and the top end of revenue guide also indicates demand resilience."
|Company
|Recommendation
|Target Price in Rs
|TCS
|ADD
|3,620
|Infosys
|BUY
|1,790
|HCL Technologies
|ADD
|1,125
|Wipro
|ADD
|470
|Tech Mahindra
|ADD
|1,080
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd
|BUY
|5,270
|Tata Elxsi
|SELL
|6,700
|Mindtree Ltd
|BUY
|3,930
|Mphasis Ltd
|BUY
|2,900
|Persistent Systems
|BUY
|5,025
|Cyient Ltd
|BUY
|925
|Sonata Software Ltd
|BUY
|650
|Mastek Ltd
|REDUCE
|1,850
|Zensar Technologies Ltd
|BUY
|300
|Source: hdfcsec.com
|Company
|Recommendation
|Target Price in Rs
|TCS
|ADD
|3,620
|Infosys
|BUY
|1,790
|HCL Technologies
|ADD
|1,125
|Wipro
|ADD
|470
|Tech Mahindra
|ADD
|1,080
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd
|BUY
|5,270
|Tata Elxsi
|SELL
|6,700
|Mindtree Ltd
|BUY
|3,930
|Mphasis Ltd
|BUY
|2,900
|Persistent Systems
|BUY
|5,025
|Cyient Ltd
|BUY
|925
|Sonata Software Ltd
|BUY
|650
|Mastek Ltd
|REDUCE
|1,850
|Zensar Technologies Ltd
|BUY
|300
|Source: hdfcsec.com
“With nearly 10% drop in GBP, EUR since last quarter, aggravated by Yen and AUD, the volatility in currency will adversely impact Q2 performance as well as in Q3FY23E. For tier-1 IT, we are building CC growth moderation to 13% for FY23E (~400bps negative cross currency impact) and 10% CC growth for FY24E (~1% negative cross currency impact) as compared to 18% growth registered in FY22. Infosys is likely to maintain its 14-16% CC guidance for FY23E and HCL Tech is expected to maintain its 12-14% growth guidance for FY23E. Wipro’s Q3 growth guidance is likely to be 1-3% CC QoQ and LTTS is expected to retain its 14.5-16.5% CC growth for FY23E," they further added.
“With nearly 10% drop in GBP, EUR since last quarter, aggravated by Yen and AUD, the volatility in currency will adversely impact Q2 performance as well as in Q3FY23E. For tier-1 IT, we are building CC growth moderation to 13% for FY23E (~400bps negative cross currency impact) and 10% CC growth for FY24E (~1% negative cross currency impact) as compared to 18% growth registered in FY22. Infosys is likely to maintain its 14-16% CC guidance for FY23E and HCL Tech is expected to maintain its 12-14% growth guidance for FY23E. Wipro’s Q3 growth guidance is likely to be 1-3% CC QoQ and LTTS is expected to retain its 14.5-16.5% CC growth for FY23E," they further added.
“We reckon that margins have bottomed in Q1 after correcting >400bps since post-covid peak levels (Q3FY21) and are tracking lower by ~100bps vs. pre-covid. We’re building margin 100bps lower than pre-covid for FY23E and some recovery in FY24E (at pre-covid) supported by medium term tailwinds of normalisation in attrition/sub-con, utilisation and pricing. Wage impact and cross currency will impact margin in Q2, offset by absence of visa cost, INR depreciation, improved utilisation and efficiencies. We believe that there is low downside risk to margin even in an event of rapid demand moderation," they said in a research report.
“We reckon that margins have bottomed in Q1 after correcting >400bps since post-covid peak levels (Q3FY21) and are tracking lower by ~100bps vs. pre-covid. We’re building margin 100bps lower than pre-covid for FY23E and some recovery in FY24E (at pre-covid) supported by medium term tailwinds of normalisation in attrition/sub-con, utilisation and pricing. Wage impact and cross currency will impact margin in Q2, offset by absence of visa cost, INR depreciation, improved utilisation and efficiencies. We believe that there is low downside risk to margin even in an event of rapid demand moderation," they said in a research report.
“IT index P/E multiples are down 35% YTD, with earnings cut of ~6%. While the P/E de-rating was led by macro risk on growth (FY24E), earnings cuts were driven by margin cuts as lead-lag between growth and operating structure normalise. Margin of safety is higher for tier-1s, with valuations near 10Y average (as compared to >40% premium at end-CY21). Mid-tier IT resilience is reflected in continued growth premium (>500bps growth premium of mid-tier IT vs. tier-1 over FY22-25E) and nearly unchanged consensus earnings estimate (2% cut vs. 7% average cut for tier-1 in the last 3M). We roll-over target valuations to Jun-24E EPS and reset USD-INR estimates. Maintain our constructive stance on the sector and the short-term volatility provides strong opportunity for absolute return," claimed the research analysts.
“IT index P/E multiples are down 35% YTD, with earnings cut of ~6%. While the P/E de-rating was led by macro risk on growth (FY24E), earnings cuts were driven by margin cuts as lead-lag between growth and operating structure normalise. Margin of safety is higher for tier-1s, with valuations near 10Y average (as compared to >40% premium at end-CY21). Mid-tier IT resilience is reflected in continued growth premium (>500bps growth premium of mid-tier IT vs. tier-1 over FY22-25E) and nearly unchanged consensus earnings estimate (2% cut vs. 7% average cut for tier-1 in the last 3M). We roll-over target valuations to Jun-24E EPS and reset USD-INR estimates. Maintain our constructive stance on the sector and the short-term volatility provides strong opportunity for absolute return," claimed the research analysts.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.