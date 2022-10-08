Top 8 IT stocks to BUY ahead of Q2 results, as recommended by HDFC Securities

The research analysts of the brokerage firm HDFC Securities said in a note that “IT sector is expected to post resilient Q2 performance in context of the current macro environment. Tier-1 IT is expected to deliver sequential growth in the range of 2.4% to 4% CC. Cross currency impact severity will be similar to last quarter with -1.3% to -1.8% sequential impact for Tier-1. Although a larger band (0.9% to 5.3% QoQ), mid-tier IT’s growth outperformance (vs. Tier-1) is expected to continue in Q2. Within the midtiers, Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, and Persistent are expected to lead at abovemid single digit sequential growth. Supply-side normalisation (monthly decline in job postings and job indices) can be construed as positive from the operational/margin perspective. Despite the macro challenges in Europe, contracting activity remains strong (TCS-M&S, Boots, Nokia, Zurich Insurance; Infosys-Telenor, LTTS-BMW, Persistent-Monument Bank). Accenture’s outsourcing bookings are at all-time high (also impacted by higher deal durations) and the top end of revenue guide also indicates demand resilience."