The year 2022 was all about opening up of economies and societies after the strict Covid lockdowns came to an end. The global central banks gave out hawkish statements and increased benchmark lending rates through the year to tackle high inflation. Global stock and commodity markets were volatile through the year due to challenges like Russia-Ukraine war.

The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March, sparking worries about a recession.

Back home, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate five times in FY23 in an effort to combat inflation.

Going ahead, experts and global banks have warned about a likely slowdown in 2023. “If the global economy slips into recession, it would not be good news for India, which exports about 20% of its output. India’s equity return correlations with the world are elevated and, hence, a further fall in global share prices may be a headwind for Indian stocks," HDFC Securities said in a report stating the outlook for 2023.

The brokerage, however, predicts a rise in public issuances such as initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on public offers (FPOs) and offer for sale (OFS) as they expect foreign investors to keep pumping in money. It feels the emerging markets could benefit from a relatively more benign world as compared to this year. Though India’s trailing outperformance could take a breather in H1CY23, given relative valuations, it said.

Here are 8 largecap stocks to bet on in the new year, as advised by HDFC Securities:

Axis Bank | CMP: ₹933.7 | Target: ₹1,195

Bharti Airtel | CMP: ₹835 | Target: ₹983

Infosys | CMP: ₹1,568.85 | Target: ₹1,790

L&T | CMP: ₹2,154.3 | Target: ₹2,345

Reliance Industries | CMP: ₹2,609.1 | Target: ₹2,708

State Bank of India | CMP: ₹616.45 | Target: ₹700

Tata Steel | CMP: ₹110.45 | Target: 128.8

Ultratech Cement | CMP: ₹7,085.9 | Target: ₹7,615

The current market price is as on December 9 closing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.