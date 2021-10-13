Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Top bank stocks recommended by analysts. Do you own?

Top bank stocks recommended by analysts. Do you own?

Premium
So what are the best banking stocks to buy in India?
2 min read . 11:38 AM IST Livemint

After seeing a sharp decline in business activity owing to Covid- induced- lockdowns last year, the banking industry is returning towards normalisation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The banking sector is the backbone of the economy which also goes through its own phases of ups and downs. When the economy is on track, lending and borrowings boom resulting in healthy growth in banks. After seeing a sharp decline in business activity owing to Covid- induced- lockdowns last year, the banking industry is returning towards normalisation. Analysts expect the industry to show continued strength. Most of the banks have witnessed significant improvement in collection efficiencies post-June with collection efficiencies being back to normal by mid-August. Bank stocks have been one of the best trades of 2021.

The banking sector is the backbone of the economy which also goes through its own phases of ups and downs. When the economy is on track, lending and borrowings boom resulting in healthy growth in banks. After seeing a sharp decline in business activity owing to Covid- induced- lockdowns last year, the banking industry is returning towards normalisation. Analysts expect the industry to show continued strength. Most of the banks have witnessed significant improvement in collection efficiencies post-June with collection efficiencies being back to normal by mid-August. Bank stocks have been one of the best trades of 2021.

So what are the best banking stocks to buy in India? According to experts, some of the best picks are SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank among others.

So what are the best banking stocks to buy in India? According to experts, some of the best picks are SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank among others.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Let's take a look at the top bank stocks recommended by industry experts

Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel One Ltd  top picks are HDFC Bank and Federal Bank

“ We maintain our positive view on the banking sector. In the large-cap banking space, HDFC Bank is our top pick with a target price of R s1,859 while in the mid-cap banking space Federal Bank is our top pick with a price target of 110."

Sonam Srivastava, Founder, Wright Research's  top picks are 

ICICI Bank 

HDFC Bank

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

Premium

Promoters  may  bring $400  million into Vodafone Idea

Premium

Talace, the Tata company that has transport ambitions b ...

Premium

The real returns from your fixed deposit may surprise you

SBI 

Indusind Bank - 

CSB Bank 

“The Banking sector has seen a 21.25% upside in the last 6 months led by PSU Banking giant SBI. In the buoyant economic climate, the credit book of retail banks has been growing robustly with a huge uptick in housing, auto, personal, and consumer loans which will continue to grow through the festive season," said Sonam Srivastava,

Divam Sharma, Co-founder of Green Portfolio, SEBI registered Portfolio Management Services

Our picks are

HDFC Bank

Kotak bank

IndusInd Bank

Axis Bank

“The performance of banks is directly linked to the performance of the economy. We are quite confident that post covid recovery will lead to more businesses for banks and NBFCs. Most of the banks will do well in comparison to the last 2-3 years performance. We will see NPAs going down as more and more resolutions and recoveries happen," said Divam Sharma.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!