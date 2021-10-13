Top bank stocks recommended by analysts. Do you own?

After seeing a sharp decline in business activity owing to Covid- induced- lockdowns last year, the banking industry is returning towards normalisation

The banking sector is the backbone of the economy which also goes through its own phases of ups and downs. When the economy is on track, lending and borrowings boom resulting in healthy growth in banks. After seeing a sharp decline in business activity owing to Covid- induced- lockdowns last year, the banking industry is returning towards normalisation. Analysts expect the industry to show continued strength. Most of the banks have witnessed significant improvement in collection efficiencies post-June with collection efficiencies being back to normal by mid-August. Bank stocks have been one of the best trades of 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So what are the best banking stocks to buy in India? According to experts, some of the best picks are SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank among others. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

So what are the best banking stocks to buy in India? According to experts, some of the best picks are SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank among others.

Let's take a look at the top bank stocks recommended by industry experts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel One Ltd top picks are HDFC Bank and Federal Bank

“ We maintain our positive view on the banking sector. In the large-cap banking space, HDFC Bank is our top pick with a target price of R s1,859 while in the mid-cap banking space Federal Bank is our top pick with a price target of ₹110."

Sonam Srivastava, Founder, Wright Research's top picks are {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank

SBI {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indusind Bank -

CSB Bank

“The Banking sector has seen a 21.25% upside in the last 6 months led by PSU Banking giant SBI. In the buoyant economic climate, the credit book of retail banks has been growing robustly with a huge uptick in housing, auto, personal, and consumer loans which will continue to grow through the festive season," said Sonam Srivastava, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divam Sharma, Co-founder of Green Portfolio, SEBI registered Portfolio Management Services

Our picks are

HDFC Bank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak bank

IndusInd Bank

Axis Bank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The performance of banks is directly linked to the performance of the economy. We are quite confident that post covid recovery will lead to more businesses for banks and NBFCs. Most of the banks will do well in comparison to the last 2-3 years performance. We will see NPAs going down as more and more resolutions and recoveries happen," said Divam Sharma.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

