Big banks pull their weight, markets take a leap
India’s market cap touches $4.87 trillion, even as volatility index surges 11.99%
MUMBAI : Big banks led Monday's bull charge in stocks, adding the most in percentage terms to the Nifty and Sensex, after trailing their smaller peers in valuations particularly over the past year. The surge lifted the Bank Nifty to a record, and fuelled the rally in the Nifty.
