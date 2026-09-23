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Top breakout stocks to buy tomorrow: Aptus, KRBL, Tata Steel, Radico, GNFC by Sumeet Bagadia | Targets

Multiple stocks, including Aptus, KRBL, Tata Steel, Radico Khaitan, and GNFC, show potential for breakout as recommended by Sumeet Bagadia from Choice Broking, highlighting technical indicators such as bullish reversal signals and volume confirmation. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published23 Sep 2026, 10:18 PM IST
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Top breakout stocks to buy tomorrow: Aptus, KRBL, Tata Steel, Radico, GNFC by Sumeet Bagadia | Targets
Top breakout stocks to buy tomorrow: Aptus, KRBL, Tata Steel, Radico, GNFC by Sumeet Bagadia | Targets(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Stocks to buy tomorrow: Technical indicators are pointing to potential breakout opportunities in several counters. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended Aptus, KRBL, Tata Steel, Radico Khaitan and GNFC, along with specific entry, stop-loss and target levels.

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1] Aptus: Buy at 251, stop loss at 240, and target 273

Sumeet Bagadia said Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered a notable bullish reversal signal on the daily chart, with the stock breaking out of a falling wedge formation on rising volumes, reflecting stronger participation from buyers. The breakout has gained additional confirmation as the price has sustained above the 21-day EMA and closed above the pattern in the same phase, strengthening the short-term trend structure.

Momentum is also showing signs of recovery, with the RSI rebounding from oversold territory and indicating improving buying interest. The recent price expansion keeps the technical setup positively positioned. With 240 acting as the crucial downside reference, sustained follow-through above the breakout zone could strengthen the move and take the stock towards the 273 target.

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2] KRBL: Buy at 405, stop loss at 386, and target 446

On KRBL, Bagadia said the stock has shown a positive shift in its daily price structure after breaking out from a well-defined sideways trading range, indicating improving buying interest. Prior to the breakout, the stock found support near the lower Bollinger Band and subsequently reversed with a volume-backed candle, highlighting increased participation during the recovery. This combination of support-based reversal and range expansion adds strength to the current technical setup.

Price action is now showing signs of a potential transition from consolidation into a fresh upward phase. Holding above 386 keeps the setup protected on the downside, while a sustained move beyond the breakout zone could fuel the next leg higher towards 446.

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3] Tata Steel: Buy at 191, stop loss at 183, and target 207

Turning to Tata Steel, Bagadia noted that stock has delivered a significant technical breakout on the daily chart, moving decisively above a well-defined symmetrical triangle formation with an increase in volume, indicating stronger participation behind the move.

The breakout becomes more notable as the stock has sustained and closed above the 200-Day EMA after an extended sideways consolidation phase, signaling a potential improvement in the broader trend structure. The combination of range expansion, volume support, and a decisive move above the long-term moving average strengthens the current setup. With 183 acting as the key downside level, holding above the breakout zone could maintain positive momentum and support an advance towards the 207 target.

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4] Radico Khaitan: Buy at 4,602, stop loss at 4,380, and target 5,060

For Radico Khaitan, Bagadia said the stock has registered a notable breakout from a falling channel pattern on the daily chart, accompanied by rising volumes, highlighting stronger buying participation behind the price move.

The stock has also sustained and closed above the 21-Day EMA, adding further confirmation to the improving short-term trend structure. Momentum indicators are turning favorable as well, with the CCI showing a sharp bullish reversal from oversold territory and sustaining above its signal line, indicating strengthening buying momentum. With 4,380 as the key risk level, continued strength could propel the stock towards the 5,060 target.

5] GNFC: Buy at 623, stop loss at 593, and target 680

On GNFC, Bagadia said the stock has marked a fresh technical breakout on the daily chart, moving decisively above a well-formed Cup and Handle pattern and signaling a potential continuation of the prevailing upward move. The setup receives further confirmation from the Super Trend indicator, which has turned supportive and continues to indicate an upside trend, strengthening the breakout structure. Momentum is also favorable, with the RSI sustaining above the 60 mark and reflecting healthy buying strength.

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The combination of pattern breakout, trend confirmation, and positive momentum keeps the technical structure well placed. With 593 serving as the key downside reference, sustained strength above the breakout zone could drive the next move towards the 680 target.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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