Top breakout stocks to buy tomorrow: ITC Hotels, RR Kabel, MCX, Texrail, UBL by Sumeet Bagadia | Targets

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended five stocks — ITC Hotels, RR Kabel, MCX, Texrail and UBL — based on their technical setups and price Momentum. His recommendations, along with stop-loss and target levels, are as follows:

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1] ITC Hotels: Buy at ₹ 164, stop loss at ₹ 157, and target ₹ 178 Sumeet Bagadia said ITC Hotels has strengthened its daily-chart setup after breaking above the previous high, with a noticeable increase in volume signalling stronger participation behind the price move. The breakout indicates renewed buying interest and a potential continuation of the prevailing upward momentum. On the hourly chart, the stock is maintaining a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows, further reinforcing the positive short-term price structure. The alignment of the daily breakout with improving hourly price action keeps the setup technically constructive. The 157 level remains the key downside marker, while continued formation of higher highs could carry the stock towards the 178 objective.

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2] RR Kabel: Buy at ₹ 2,530, stop loss at ₹ 2,400, and target ₹ 2,780 On RR Kabel, Bagadia said the stock is displaying a positive technical shift on the daily chart after breaking out from a well-defined sideways trading range, indicating renewed demand and improving price participation. The stock is also sustaining above the 21-Day EMA, which supports the developing short-term trend and strengthens the breakout structure. Momentum signals are encouraging as the RSI shows bullish divergence, suggesting underlying strength despite earlier price consolidation. This combination of range expansion, EMA support and improving momentum keeps the setup constructive. The 2,400 level should be closely monitored as the key risk zone, while sustained strength above the breakout area may extend the move towards 2,780.

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3] MCX: Buy at ₹ 3,428, stop loss at ₹ 3,260, and target ₹ 3,770 Bagadia said MCX is demonstrating strong bullish momentum after taking firm support at its 50-Day EMA and staging a decisive breakout above a multi-month falling resistance trend line. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable surge in trading volume, indicating active market participation and strong accumulation at lower levels. Furthermore, the daily RSI stands at 64.15, trending comfortably above its central line and signal line, which underscores strengthening upward momentum. The overall technical structure remains constructive, favoring buying around 3428, with 3260 acting as the strict risk-control level and 3770 as the potential upside objective. Maintain disciplined risk management.

4] Texrail: Buy at ₹ 127, stop loss at ₹ 120, and target ₹ 140 Turning to Texrail, Sumeet Bagadia said it has entered a fresh upward phase after clearing its established range on the daily chart, marking a decisive expansion in price action. The stock is positioned comfortably above both the 21-day and 200-day EMAs, indicating that the recent breakout is supported by a favorable moving-average structure. The super trend has also turned bullish, adding further confirmation to the prevailing directional bias. Meanwhile, the RSI remains above 60, highlighting sustained strength in momentum and continued buyer interest. As long as 120 holds on a closing basis, the breakout structure stays protected, with 140 emerging as the next price objective.

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5] UBL: Buy at ₹ 1,270, stop loss at ₹ 1,210, and target ₹ 1,400 On UBL, Bagadia said the stock has broken out of its established sideways trading range on the daily chart, signaling a fresh shift in price dynamics and renewed buying interest. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable increase in volumes, adding credibility to the upward price expansion and reflecting stronger market participation. Momentum is also showing encouraging signs, with the RSI developing a bullish divergence, indicating improving underlying strength during the recent price action.

The alignment of range expansion, volume participation and positive momentum signals keeps the stock technically well placed. The 1,210 level now becomes an important reference for the trade, while continued follow-through after the breakout may take the stock towards 1,400.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.