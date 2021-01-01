Top brokerages' stock recos for 2021

CY21 will be marked with hopes of early roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, normalisation of activities and unperturbed growth recovery. Indian equities have entered a bull market environment. Analysts expect Nifty to reach new levels if the bull run continues. However, if markets revert to average sentiment, investors might end up making flat returns for 2021. "The bull market environment prevailing in CY21 could take Nifty50 to 14,900 levels. However, if market bullishness reverts to average sentiment, the base case fundamental value is ~13,500, which indicates flat returns for CY21. If a risk-off environment materialises, we expect NIFTY50 to touch 11,600 on the downside," says ICICI Securities.