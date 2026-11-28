Top defence stock to buy: Brokerage firm Elara Capital has recommended defence stock Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to ‘buy’ with a target price of ₹6,270, seeing an upside potential of up to 31%, factoring in a higher number of Tejas aircraft deliveries in FY27 and rolling forward our valuation by a quarter.

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“HNAL remains a preferred pick in India’s defence industry, supported by a robust orderbook that provides strong revenue visibility, healthy inflow prospects for the next two years, and potential for margin surprise,” the firm said in a note.

The brokerage firm further added that HNAL targets deliveries of 16-18 aircraft in FY27 compared to our estimates of 10 previously; we have raised our estimates to 14 aircraft. The Indian Air Force (IAF) also has conveyed its willingness to induct a squadron of Tejas Mk 1A aircraft by FY27.

“We raise our EPS estimates by ~1% for FY27, ~2% for FY28 and ~1% for FY29, as we factor in higher Tejas deliveries in FY27 into our estimates, due to positive commentary from management and the IAF. Consequently, we raise our TP to INR 6,270 from INR 6,000 on 35x (unchanged) December FY28E as we roll forward by a quarter. We retain Buy, due to its strong order book, providing robust revenue visibility, healthy inflow potential for the next two years, and scope for a margin surprise. The stock has underperformed the Nifty by 7% in the past three months vs the Index at 4%. Key risks to our call are further delay in delivery of Tejas, due to other issues,” it added.

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HAL Q2 results 2026 highlights HAL posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,935.64 crore in the second quarter of FY27, marking a rise from ₹1,669.05 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 14.8% year-on-year to ₹7,613.25 crore, compared with ₹6,628.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Total income also grew 14.4% to ₹8,601.55 crore from ₹7,516.28 crore a year ago, according to the company's Q2 FY27 results filing.

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) climbed to ₹28.94 in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹24.96 in the corresponding quarter last year. Total comprehensive income increased to ₹2,148.01 crore from ₹1,726.96 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) rose to ₹2,566.05 crore from ₹2,226.98 crore.

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On a standalone basis, revenue from operations grew to ₹7,613.11 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹6,628.46 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit after tax (PAT) also increased to ₹1,839.04 crore from ₹1,662.52 crore.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations rose 14.6% year-on-year to ₹13,128.42 crore, compared with ₹11,447.62 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit also registered a 15.4% growth to ₹3,525.30 crore from ₹3,052.82 crore in the corresponding period last year.

HAL share price returns HAL shares have delivered positive returns across most timeframes. The stock has gained 5.51% in the past week and 4.51% over the past month, indicating a recovery in recent trading sessions. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, HAL shares have risen 15.37%, while the stock has delivered a 13.18% return over the past one year.

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HAL shares have generated significant long-term wealth for investors, gaining 126.49% over the past three years. The stock has delivered an impressive return of 689.17% over the past five years, highlighting its strong long-term performance.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.