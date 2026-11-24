Defence Stocks to buy: India's defence sector could be entering another phase of growth, with a strong pipeline of military orders, rising domestic manufacturing capabilities and increasing demand for indigenous defence electronics, missile systems, radars, drones and naval platforms.

For investors looking to tap this opportunity, several listed defence companies are positioned to benefit from the government's push for defence indigenisation and the growing requirements of the armed forces.

A recent research report by Choice Institutional Equities has maintained a Positive outlook on the defence and aerospace sector, identifying multiple companies with strong order books, fresh contract opportunities and expanding manufacturing capabilities.

The brokerage has a Buy rating on seven stocks, including Bharat Electronics (BEL), Apollo Micro Systems, Data Patterns, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Zen Technologies.

The companies offer exposure to different segments of the defence ecosystem, ranging from missile electronics and surveillance systems to warship construction, electronic warfare and anti-drone technologies.

Defence Sector Outlook The defence sector's growth prospects are supported by a combination of rising procurement requirements, increasing domestic content in military equipment and opportunities across emerging technologies.

Large-ticket programmes such as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Next Generation Corvette (NGC), Pinaka rockets and advanced radar systems could create substantial opportunities for domestic manufacturers.

Against this backdrop, here are seven defence stocks carrying a Buy rating from Choice Institutional Equities, along with their ratings and investment rationale.

Defence stocks to buy: Ratings and investment rationale 1. Apollo Micro Systems | BUY Apollo Micro Systems is targeting a revenue CAGR of 40–45% over the next two to three years, supported by its expanding presence in missile and rocket systems.

The company's acquisition of Premier is expected to strengthen its capabilities in propellants and warheads, complementing its existing weapons electronics business. This could reduce dependence on third-party suppliers and position Apollo as a more integrated missile and rocket systems manufacturer.

Its consolidated order book stood at ₹1,765 crore, while management expects a ₹2,500–3,000 crore contract by the end of FY27. The company also expects to secure approximately 70% of the Navy's ₹3,500 crore cruise missile programme, translating into potential orders of around ₹2,450 crore.

2. Bharat Electronics (BEL) | BUY BEL remains a key beneficiary of India's defence indigenisation drive, with a substantial order pipeline across missile systems, radar technology, electronic warfare and defence electronics. Its order book stood at ₹68,717 crore as of October 1, 2026, while order inflows during FY27 so far amounted to ₹7,334 crore.

The key near-term trigger is the QRSAM programme, which could translate into orders worth approximately ₹30,000 crore. The company is also expecting around ₹20,000 crore in electronics orders from the Navy's Next Generation Corvette programme. Additionally, opportunities in drones, counter-drone systems, missile seekers, cybersecurity and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme could strengthen its long-term growth prospects.

BEL has retained its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 15–20%, with an EBITDA margin target of approximately 28%. research-report (2).pdf

3. Centum Electronics| BUY

Centum Electronics is witnessing growth across its build-to-specification (BTS) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) businesses, with increasing opportunities in defence electronics and advanced electronic warfare systems.

Its order book stood at approximately ₹2,000 crore as of September 2026, registering 38% year-on-year growth. The BTS order book increased 47% to ₹959 crore, while the EMS order book grew 30%. The company has also secured an export order worth approximately ₹30 crore for advanced electronic warfare subsystems and a repeat order of around ₹51 crore for tactical air navigation systems.

Management has reiterated its medium-term revenue growth target of 25–30%, while aiming to increase consolidated EBITDA margins to 14–15% over the next three to four years.

4. Data Patterns (India) | BUY Data Patterns is strengthening its position in indigenous defence electronics, with opportunities across radar systems, electronic warfare, communication equipment and satellite technology. The company secured fresh order inflows of ₹1,046 crore in H1FY27, including ₹929 crore in Q2FY27. Its firm order book stood at ₹1,742 crore, with another ₹956 crore of negotiated orders awaiting formal purchase orders.

Choice highlighted that most of these negotiated orders could convert into confirmed orders over the following one to two months. The company is also developing counter-drone systems, indigenous jammer pods and software-defined radios for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Its BrahMos seeker programme is another potential growth driver, with qualification testing currently under way. Successful completion could pave the way for production orders. Data Patterns has retained its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 20–25%, with EBITDA margins expected at 35–40%.

5. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)| BUY

GRSE offers exposure to India's expanding naval shipbuilding requirements, with a substantial opportunity pipeline following the signing of its Next Generation Corvette contract. The company's order book increased from ₹12,978 crore in September 2026 to ₹44,846 crore following the signing of the ₹32,308 crore NGC contract.

The programme involves building five corvettes over approximately nine years, with revenue recognition expected to begin moderately from FY28 and increase meaningfully from FY29. Beyond this contract, GRSE has submitted bids for four projects aggregating approximately ₹25,000 crore. These include interceptor boats, waterjet fast attack crafts and next-generation offshore patrol vessels.

6. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing | BUY

Unimech Aerospace is transitioning from short-cycle aerospace tooling orders towards longer-duration precision component programmes, potentially improving revenue visibility.

A key opportunity is a $43 million programme with a French Tier-1 supplier, spread over approximately 10 years. The company has also secured a 10-year contract with Honeywell for aerospace engine and control-system components.

Its semiconductor business provides another growth avenue, with approximately 60 semiconductor-related parts qualified and several already in revenue-generating production. Management has reaffirmed its ambition to achieve ₹1,000 crore in revenue, supported by its aerospace, semiconductor and nuclear businesses.

7. Zen Technologies | BUY Zen Technologies is positioned to benefit from increasing demand for anti-drone systems, military simulators and emerging autonomous defence technologies. Its consolidated order book stood at ₹1,375.7 crore as of September 2026, comprising equipment orders worth ₹994 crore and electronic manufacturing services orders of ₹380.7 crore.

Counter-unmanned aerial systems (CUAS) remain the key near-term opportunity. The company has developed capabilities across radars, detectors, jammers, electro-optical cameras and command-and-control systems.

Zen is also exploring opportunities in military simulators, AI-led command-and-control solutions and robotics. Its HyperStrike interceptor programme could begin contributing revenue from FY28, although it does not yet have confirmed orders. Management remains comfortable with its FY27 revenue guidance of ₹1,200–1,300 crore.

Meanwhile, Choice has a Reduce rating on Astra Microwave despite a ₹4,708 crore order book and growth opportunities from the ₹1,844 crore Uttam AESA radar contract, with FY27 revenue guidance at ₹1,300–1,350 crore.

Choice also has an Add rating on Azad Engineering, supported by an order book exceeding ₹6,500 crore, capacity expansion and growing aerospace opportunities, with management targeting annual revenue growth of over 25%.