Top Dividend Stocks for FY25: Coal India, ONGC, TCS, REC lead the list; do you own any?

Dividend-paying stocks have always been a favourite for investors seeking a combination of steady income and portfolio stability. In times of market volatility, high-dividend stocks provide a cushion by offering predictable cash flows, making them particularly attractive to conservative and long-term investors. With many companies reporting robust earnings in FY25, several have increased their dividend payouts, rewarding shareholders and boosting yields.

In a recent report, brokerage house Religare Broking highlighted a diverse mix of companies — from mining and oil exploration majors to power financiers, gas utilities, and even IT giants — that are paying some of the highest dividends in the market. These stocks not only offer healthy yields but also represent strong fundamentals and growth visibility, making them compelling picks for those looking to generate passive income while benefiting from potential capital appreciation. Let's take a look:

Coal India Leads the Pack 1) Coal India tops the list with an impressive dividend yield of 7.1 percent. The mining and minerals giant declared a dividend per share (DPS) of ₹26.5 for FY25, higher than ₹25.5 in FY24. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7x and a current market price (CMP) of ₹375, Coal India remains one of the most attractive dividend plays for income-focused investors.

2) PTC India follows closely with a dividend yield of 6.7 percent. The power trading and distribution player declared a DPS of ₹11.7 in FY25, a sharp jump from ₹7.8 in FY24, supported by steady earnings and a healthy payout policy.

3) Gujarat Pipavav Port, with a CMP of ₹149 and a P/E of 18.2x, offered a DPS of ₹8.2, translating to a dividend yield of 5.5 percent.

4) Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) maintained a steady DPS of ₹12.3, resulting in a yield of 5.2 percent.

5) In the finance sector, REC reported a DPS of ₹18, marking a strong increase from ₹16 last year, with a yield of 5.1 percent.

6) Power Finance Corporation (PFC) also impressed with a DPS of ₹15.8, up from ₹13.5 in FY24, resulting in a yield of 4.2 percent.

7) GAIL (India), a key player in the gas sector, declared a DPS of ₹7.5 in FY25 versus ₹5.5 in FY24, giving a dividend yield of 4.3 percent.

8) Petronet LNG, another gas major, maintained a steady payout with a DPS of ₹10, yielding 3.7 percent.

IT Majors Join the High-Yield List Interestingly, two IT giants — HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — also feature on the list. HCL Technologies declared a DPS of ₹60 in FY25, up from ₹52 in FY24, offering a yield of 4.1 percent at a CMP of ₹1,455. TCS announced a DPS of ₹126, a significant rise from ₹73 in the previous year, resulting in a dividend yield of 4.1 percent despite trading at a higher CMP of ₹3,085.

High-dividend-paying stocks such as Coal India, PTC India, REC, and PFC remain attractive for investors seeking regular income, especially in a moderating interest rate environment. The presence of IT majors like HCL Technologies and TCS in this list highlights that consistent dividend payouts are no longer limited to traditional sectors such as mining, finance, and energy. For long-term investors, these companies offer an appealing mix of income stability and potential capital growth.

Source: Reliagre Broking