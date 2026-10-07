Top dividend stocks: PTC India, Coal India, REC among 10 dividend stocks with yields of up to 16.7% - Check full list

Dividend stocks: Investors seeking regular dividend income may want to track companies offering relatively high dividend yields. A list of the top 10 dividend-paying stocks spans sectors including power, mining, finance, crude oil, ports, IT, gas transmission and industrial gases and fuels.

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Dividend yield is a key metric for assessing dividend-paying stocks, as it shows the dividend income generated relative to the stock’s market price. The yield can rise or fall as the share price changes. However, a high dividend yield alone does not necessarily make a stock attractive, and investors also need to consider the company’s financial strength and other fundamentals.

According to Religare Broking's October 2026 analysis, PTC India Ltd, Coal India Ltd, REC Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) are among the companies featuring in its list of top dividend-yielding stocks.

The list was filtered based on fundamental strength and includes 10 companies that investors interested in dividend income can consider. The data uses the CMP as of September 30, 2026, while the dividend yield has been adjusted for the corporate action announced.

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Source: Religare Broking (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

PTC India leads with 16.7% dividend yield PTC India topped the list with a dividend yield of 16.7%, the highest among the 10 stocks. The company operates in the power sector. Its P/E ratio was 9, while dividend per share (DPS) stood at 26.0 on a TTM basis and ₹14.7 for FY26.

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The stock has declined 15% over the past month and around 11% over the past year.

PTC India announced two interim dividend payouts in 2026. It declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share in February, followed by a much larger ₹23 per share interim dividend in August, equivalent to 230%.

The company has also proposed a final dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share. The record date has been set for October 7, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Coal India, REC and ONGC offer high dividend yields Coal India, from the mining sector, ranked second on dividend yield at 6.3%. The stock had a CMP of ₹425 and a P/E ratio of 8.4. Its DPS stood at 26.8 on a TTM basis and ₹20.9 for FY26.

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The mining company reported DPS of ₹26.4 in FY26, up from ₹25.5 in FY25. The stock has declined around 1% in one month, while gaining 6% over the past year.

Coal India's board approved a final dividend of ₹5.25 per equity share for FY2025-26, with September 4, 2026, fixed as the record date. Before the final payout, the company announced two interim dividends during the year — ₹5.50 per share in February and another ₹5.50 per share in July.

REC had a dividend yield of 6.1%. The finance-sector stock had a CMP of ₹299 and a P/E ratio of 4.9. Its DPS stood at 18.2 on a TTM basis and ₹12.4 for FY26.

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REC completed a final dividend payout of ₹1.55 per equity share for FY2025-26, with August 14, 2026, set as the record date. Before that, the company announced three interim dividends — ₹4.25 per share in July, ₹3.20 in March and ₹4.60 in February.

REC shares have remained under pressure, falling around 13% in one month and more than 12% over the past year. Its DPS was ₹19.6 in FY26, compared with ₹20.4 in FY25.

ONGC featured next with a 5.9% dividend yield. The crude oil company had a CMP of ₹226 and a P/E ratio of 6.5. Its DPS stood at 13.3 on a TTM basis and ₹13.5 for FY26.

ONGC's stock turned ex-dividend on September 4, 2026, for a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share for FY2025-26. Earlier, the company had announced a second interim dividend of ₹6.25 per equity share in February 2026.

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The stock has declined 3% in one month and around 0.5% over the past year. Its DPS rose to ₹13.5 in FY26 from ₹12.3 in FY25.

PFC, Gujarat Pipavav Port, TCS, HCL Tech and others Gujarat Pipavav Port had a dividend yield of 6.2%, with a CMP of ₹167 and a P/E ratio of 14.8. Its DPS stood at 10.4 on a TTM basis and ₹9.6 for FY26.

Power Finance Corp (PFC) had a CMP of ₹326 and a P/E ratio of 4.1. Its DPS was 18.8 on a TTM basis and ₹10.9 for FY26, while its dividend yield stood at 5.8%.

Among IT stocks, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had a CMP of ₹2,051 and a P/E ratio of 13.8. Its DPS stood at 100 on a TTM basis and ₹57 for FY26, translating into a 4.9% dividend yield.

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HCL Technologies, another IT stock, had a CMP of ₹1,230 and a P/E ratio of 18.4. Its DPS was 60 on a TTM basis and ₹36 for FY26, with a 4.9% dividend yield.

GAIL (India) had a CMP of ₹171 and a P/E ratio of 11.3. Its DPS stood at ₹6 on both a TTM and FY26 basis, while its dividend yield was 3.2%.

Rounding off the list, Petronet LNG had a CMP of ₹285 and a P/E ratio of 10.1. Its dividend per share stood at ₹10 on both a TTM and FY26 basis, while its dividend yield was 3.5%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.