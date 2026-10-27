Top dividend stocks to buy: PTC India, CESC, Vedanta, Coal India, HPCL offer up to 24% yield. Check full list here

Dividend Stocks: Investors looking to generate regular income from the stock market may want to look beyond share price appreciation and consider dividend-paying companies. Several listed companies in India have offered attractive dividend yields over the past 12 months, with some small-cap stocks featuring significantly higher yields than their large-cap counterparts.

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According to Axis Securities' Top Dividend Yield Stocks report dated October 26, 2026, PTC India topped the small-cap list with a dividend yield of 24%, followed by CESC at 10%. Among large-cap stocks, Vedanta and Coal India recorded dividend yields of 7% each, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) led the public sector undertaking (PSU) category with a yield of 7%.

What are dividend yield and dividend payouts? Dividends are payments that companies distribute to shareholders from their profits or accumulated reserves, subject to applicable rules and corporate decisions. They can provide investors with an additional source of income alongside any potential appreciation in share prices.

Dividend yield measures the annual dividend paid per share as a percentage of its current market price. For example, if a stock trades at ₹100 and pays an annual dividend of ₹5 per share, its dividend yield is 5%.

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Here is a list of dividend-paying stocks across large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and PSU categories, along with their reported dividend yields. 1. PTC India leads small-cap stocks with 24% dividend yield PTC India topped Axis Securities' small-cap dividend yield list, with a reported yield of 24%. The company had a market capitalisation of ₹3,960 crore and a share price of ₹134. It paid dividends of ₹31.5 per share over the preceding 12 months.

CESC ranked second, with a dividend yield of 10%, a share price of ₹124 and a market capitalisation of ₹16,495 crore. It paid ₹12 per share in dividends during the same period.

Other small-cap companies featuring in the list included Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Gateway Distriparks, both with dividend yields of 7%. Gujarat Pipavav Port also offered a 7% yield, while VST Industries, Nexus Select Trust and HeidelbergCement India recorded yields of 6% each.

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2. Vedanta and Coal India top large-cap dividend yields Vedanta and Coal India led the large-cap category, each reporting a dividend yield of 7%.

Vedanta had a market capitalisation of ₹87,906 crore and a share price of ₹225. Its dividend payout over the preceding 12 months stood at ₹16 per share.

Coal India, meanwhile, had a market capitalisation of ₹2,44,136 crore and a share price of ₹396. The company paid ₹26.5 per share in dividends during the period.

Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation followed with dividend yields of 6% each. Power Finance Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and ITC also featured in the category, each offering a reported yield of 6%.

Among information technology companies, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys recorded dividend yields of 4% each. Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Bank of Baroda, Indus Towers and Power Grid Corporation of India also featured in the large-cap list, with yields of 4% each.

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3. HPCL leads PSU dividend stocks with a 7% yield HPCL topped the PSU dividend yield category with a reported yield of 7%. The company had a market capitalisation of ₹70,931 crore and a share price of ₹333. Its dividend payout over the preceding 12 months stood at ₹24.3 per share.

Coal India also recorded a 7% yield in the PSU category. Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation followed with yields of 6% each.

REC and Power Finance Corporation reported dividend yields of 6%, as did ONGC and Balmer Lawrie. Among other public sector companies, NMDC recorded a yield of 5%, while Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, RITES, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, General Insurance Corporation of India and National Aluminium Company featured with yields ranging from 4% to 5%.

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4. HPCL, REC and Embassy Office Parks REIT feature among mid-cap stocks HPCL also topped the mid-cap category, with a dividend yield of 7%. REC followed with a yield of 6%, while Embassy Office Parks REIT and Knowledge Realty Trust also reported yields of 6% each.

NMDC recorded a dividend yield of 5%. Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Oracle Financial Services Software, General Insurance Corporation of India, National Aluminium Company, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Hero MotoCorp, Bank of India and Petronet LNG featured in the list with yields of 3% to 4%.

5. Other small-cap dividend stocks to watch Apart from PTC India and CESC, several other small-cap companies featured among the higher-yielding stocks.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Gateway Distriparks reported dividend yields of 7%, while Gujarat Pipavav Port also recorded a yield of 7%.

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VST Industries, Nexus Select Trust, HeidelbergCement India, Castrol India, Crizac and Balmer Lawrie recorded yields of 6% each. R Systems International also offered a 6% yield, while Bata India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Gulf Oil Lubricants India recorded yields of 5%.

Top Dividend stocks (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.