As part of its Diwali Mahurat picks , brokerage firm ICICI Securities has recommended seven stocks that one look to buy as the brokerage continues to advise investors to utilise equities as a key asset class for long term wealth generation by investing into quality companies with strong earnings growth and visibility, stable cash flows, RoE and RoCE.

ICICI Securities' top Diwali stock picks -

Bata India: Bata’s focus on cost reduction, omni channel, change in product mix and calibrated expansion of retail network through asset light franchisee route is expected to be structurally positive, as per ICICI Securities. The brokerage has recommended a buying range of ₹1900-2020 on the stock with a target price of ₹2,380.

TCNS Clothing: TCNS Clothing is poised to capture high trajectory growth opportunities in the Indian ethnic wear segment through its three popular home-grown brands, the note stated. The buying range of 720-760 comes with a price target of ₹860.

Bank of Baroda: “Levers for improvement in operational performance are present for the bank and also has comfortable capitalisation, CAR of 15.4%. Also, we opine that synergies from the merger are yet to fructify fully, which would also help the bank to improve its overall performance," the brokerage house said with a target price of ₹120 and buying range of 90-100.

Gateway Distriparks: A strong balance sheet combined with strategically located infrastructure will help GDL to capitalise on future growth opportunities and improve its return ratios. The brokerage has suggested to buy the stock in 255-275 range and has a target price of 350.

Mahindra Lifespace: The brokerage has recommended a buying range of ₹255-280 on the stock with a target price of ₹325, as it likes the company given its strong parentage, the management’s focus on expanding its overall scale of operation and a comfortable balance sheet.

Action Construction Equipment: “Despite a tough time during Covid second wave, the company has performed better on the back of some increased demand in construction equipment segment and exports. The company is confident of achieving 20% revenue growth in FY22 YoY," ICICI Securities highlighted. The buying range of 215-240 comes with a price target of ₹300.

VSSL: Vardhman Special Steel is focusing on improving capital efficiency and is targeting an EBITDA/capital employed of 25% by FY25, the brokerage said. It has suggested to buy the stock in 250-275 range and has a target price of 340.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

