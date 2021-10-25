With the time frame of one year, brokerage firm GEPL Capital has recommended four stocks to buy as part of its Diwali top picks . The four stock recommendations are textile, PSU bank, metals and power industries - K P R Mill, Canara Bank, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), NTPC.

Top stock picks for Diwali (Samvat 2078) -

Canara Bank: While the earnings profile of the bank has been impacted over the last few years primarily because of high credit costs, the same has also seen an improvement in since fiscal 2021, it said.

Undemanding valuations, improvement in asset quality and healthy expected recoveries make the brokerage positive on the PSU lender Canara bank. GEPL Capital has a target price of ₹237 per share.

KPR Mill: Prompted by the growth prospects, the brokerage in a note said that KPR is expanding its Garment and Sugar based Ethanol Capacities which are in progress. It has a price target of ₹570 apiece. Capital deployment towards value accretive projects augurs well for KPR, the brokerage firm added.

Nalco: “For feeding coal, it has a fuel supply agreement with Mahanadi Coalfield Limited for around 85% of its requirements. This integration confers significant cost advantages, making Nalco one of the few low-cost producers of alumina across the world," the note stated. GEPL Capital has a target price of 165 per share on Nalco.

NTPC Ltd: The power generation company's vision is to become a 130 GW+ company by 2032 of which 60 GW would be contributed by renewable energy. Its new business initiatives include pilot project with complete value chain of Hydrogen being designed, participating in RfP for privatization of discoms of UTs and Exploring manufacturing of methanol from CO2 in NTPC plants.

The brokerage has a target price of ₹200.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

