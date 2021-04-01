Top European IT company loses $1.2 billion in market value in a day

The two U.S. businesses -- Atos IT Solutions and Services Inc. and Atos IT Outsourcing Services LLC -- represent 11% of the company’s 2020 revenue, the company said in the statement. North America as a whole represents about 23% of Atos’s annual sales, and the company’s built out the business with more than half a dozen deals in the last five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The largest was the 2018 purchase of U.S. competitor Syntel Inc.