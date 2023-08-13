Top firms lose ₹74,603.06 crore in market valuation; HDFC Bank biggest laggard1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Market valuation of top 10 firms declines by ₹74,603.06 crore. HDFC Bank is the biggest laggard. (PTI)
The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by ₹74,603.06 crore last week. Of these, HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest laggard as its valuation declined by ₹25,011 crore to ₹12,22,392.26 crore, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
