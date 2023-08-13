Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top firms lose 74,603.06 crore in market valuation; HDFC Bank biggest laggard

Top firms lose 74,603.06 crore in market valuation; HDFC Bank biggest laggard

1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Market valuation of top 10 firms declines by 74,603.06 crore. HDFC Bank is the biggest laggard. (PTI)

Mcap of seven of top 10 firms falls by 74,603 crore.

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by 74,603.06 crore last week. Of these, HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest laggard as its valuation declined by 25,011 crore to 12,22,392.26 crore, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, and ITC saw erosion in their market valuation while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and State Bank of India added to their market valuation.

ICICI Bank's market valuation eroded by 12,781 crore to 6,66,512.90 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by 11,096.48 crore to 4,86,812.08 crore, PTI reported.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever tanked 10,396.94 crore to 5,87,902.98 crore and that of ITC skidded by 7,726.3 crore to 5,59,159.71 crore.

The market capitalization (mcap) of Bajaj Finance declined by 4,935.21 crore to 4,27,996.97 crore and that of Infosys dipped 2,656.13 crore to 5,69,406.39 crore. However, Reliance Industries added 25,607.85 crore taking its valuation to 17,23,878.59 crore.

On the other hand, the market valuation of TCS jumped 2,579.64 crore to 12,62,134.89 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed 847.84 crore to 5,12,451.22 crore, as per PTI reports.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

The BSE benchmark declined 398.6 points or 0.60 percent last week.

(With PTI inputs)

13 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST
