Top five stocks which made you richer by up to 500% in 2020

2020, a highly volatile year for the stock markets is coming to an end. The year which started with huge downside in the broader market, ended with the indices touching their all time highs. The best performing stocks among the biggest 100 have outpaced the index by leaps and bounds. While the top performing shares have grown by over 500%, NIfty 100 has grown by 13%. Here is a look at the best performing stocks of 2020:

Adani Green Energy

Current Market Price: ₹ 1,036.20

1,036.20 1-year return: 522%

Adani Green Energy Ltd, a unit of one of India’s largest conglomerates, is the best performer this year among the nation’s top 100 stocks. Shares of Adani Green have jumped 522% in 2020 versus a gain of just 13% for the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 100 Index. At the start of 2020, Adani set a goal of becoming the world’s largest renewable power company by 2025. In June, it said it will invest 450 billion rupees to execute what it called the world’s largest solar order.

Divi's Laboratories

Current Market Price: ₹ 3,749.60

3,749.60 1-year return: 103%

Divi’s Laboratories on December 17 became the second listed Indian pharma company to join the ₹1 trillion market capitalization club with its share price rising over 106% in 2020, beating peers Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Cipla Ltd, which have much higher revenues. Divi’s stock hit an all-time high of ₹3,847.90. In terms of revenue, Divi’s Lab ranks 12th. Sun Pharmaceutical continued to report the highest revenue with ₹8,458.77 crore in the September quarter.

On Dec 1, 2020 the company announced the commencement of construction of Divi’s Unit-III Facility at Kona Forest, Ontimamidi Village, Thondangi Mandal, Near Kakinada, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh from Dec 7, 2020. The company will be investing about ₹1,500 crore out of its internal accruals in phased manner for the implementation of its Unit III facility.

L&T Infotech

Current Market Price: ₹ 3625.60

3625.60 1-year return: 107%

L&T Infotech Ltd (LTI) is among the most expensive stocks in the IT services sector. The stock has grown by 8.5% in the last week, reaching all time highs. At present, the stock is hovering around its all time high of ₹3,698.50. The management has said that its cloud business is likely to be a $1 billion opportunity from the current $150-200 million and sees this segment as the growth engine of the future. LTI’s large deal win in West Asia from the Mubadala group is worth about $205 million.

LTI also has a large deal pipeline of about $1.9 billion, which is a 62% increase year-on-year. However, the deal wins have been slow over the last few quarters.

Aurobindo Pharma

Current Market Price: ₹ 909

909 1-year return: 99%

Aurobindo Pharma has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufacture UB-612, the first multitope peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, for India and UNICEF.

The pharma company reported a 26% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹805.65 crore in the second quarter ended September.

Tata Consumer

Current Market Price: ₹ 601

601 1-year return: 88%

Tata Consumer Products has hit its fresh all time high on Thursday at ₹616.10. The stock has risen 14% in the last one month. Tata Consumer may be included in the upcoming semi-annual review for the rebalancing of the Nifty index, said Edelweiss Alternative Research. The stock is likely to take the place of GAIL, the brokerage said.

