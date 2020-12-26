Top five stocks which made you richer by up to 500% in 2020

Current Market Price: ₹ 3625.60

3625.60 1-year return: 107%

L&T Infotech Ltd (LTI) is among the most expensive stocks in the IT services sector. The stock has grown by 8.5% in the last week, reaching all time highs. At present, the stock is hovering around its all time high of ₹3,698.50. The management has said that its cloud business is likely to be a $1 billion opportunity from the current $150-200 million and sees this segment as the growth engine of the future. LTI’s large deal win in West Asia from the Mubadala group is worth about $205 million.