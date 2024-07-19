Markets
Top four commercial real estate companies to keep an eye on
Equitymaster 6 min read 19 Jul 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Summary
- These are the leading entities driving innovation and growth in India’s dynamic leasing sector.
In recent years, perspectives on real estate investment have shifted. With the emergence of more accessible and lower-cost options, investing in the real estate market has become easier.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less