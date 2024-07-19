Top four commercial real estate companies to keep an eye on

From FY20 to FY24, Mindspace saw an 11% CAGR in revenue, with net income increasing by 3% CAGR. In FY24, the company experienced a 7% YoY growth in sales and an 82.1% increase in net income. The company achieved its highest ever quarterly leasing in the March 2024 quarter, with a cumulative leasing of 3.6 million square feet for the year. The committed occupancy rate stood at 90.6% (excluding Pocharam), with a re-leasing spread of 17% on re-leased areas.