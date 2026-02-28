Top four stocks with order book surpassing their market caps

In a market where visibility on earnings has become increasingly valuable, a company’s order book can often speak louder than short-term price movements.
It represents confirmed projects, assured revenue pipelines, and management’s ability to win and execute large contracts. When this order book outweighs the company’s own market capitalization, it signals a rare combination of strong demand and underappreciated scale.
In this article, we spotlight the top four companies whose order books are larger than their market capitalization.
The criteria: Return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) above 12%, along with a debt-to-equity ratio below 1x.
NBCC
NBCC (India) Ltd is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the aegis of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).
The company provides value-added services in project management consultancy (PMC), engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and real estate development. The company also has its footprint and operations in international markets such as the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Jeddah, the UAE, etc.
With a market capitalization of ₹25,320 crore, NBCC reported a consolidated order book of ₹1,27,000 crore as of Q3 FY26.
During the quarter, the company secured fresh consolidated orders worth ₹3,300 crore, taking total order inflows for the first nine months of FY25-26 to ₹13,400 crore.
On the financial front, the company reported an RoE of 23.7% and an RoCE of 39.2%.
Further, its balance sheet remains debt-free, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.
Going forward, NBCC plans to commence development of the 21.23-acre Ghitorni land parcel after appointing consultants, with construction and sales expected to begin from next year.
NCC
NCC Ltd is a leading infrastructure and construction enterprise.
The company has built a strong legacy of more than four decades in the Indian infrastructure sector, with a diverse portfolio spanning multiple verticals such as buildings, transportation, water and environment, irrigation, mining, railways, and electrical (T&D).
With a market capitalisation of ₹9,346 crore, NCC reported a consolidated order book of ₹79,570 crore as of 31 December 2025.
The order book remains well diversified across segments and geographies, providing the company with a strong foundation for an execution-led recovery as operating conditions normalize.
From a segmental perspective, the order book remains well diversified, with buildings contributing around 31%, followed by transportation at 22%, electrical T&D at 18%, mining at 13%, water and railway at 10%, and irrigation and other segments at 7%.
On the financial front, the company reported a return on equity (RoE) of 12.4% and a return on capital employed (RoCE) of 22.58%. Further, the balance sheet remains healthy, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2x.
Going forward, the company remains focused on enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding its presence across high-growth verticals.
G R Infraprojects
It is one of India’s leading integrated infrastructure development companies.
Its capabilities span roads, highways, bridges, railways, tunnels, transmission, and urban infrastructure.
With a market capitalization of ₹9,540 crore, G R Infraprojects reported a consolidated order book of ₹20,250 crore as of 31 December 2025.
According to the Q3 FY26 earnings call, the company plans to directly bid for projects worth around ₹20,000 crore in the next financial year. From the oil and gas EPC segment, it expects the order book to contribute ₹4,000-5,000 crore, with likely order wins of ₹1,000-1,500 crore during the year.
On the financial front, the company reported an RoE of 12.6% and an RoCE of 14.4%. Further, the balance sheet remains healthy, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6x.
Going forward, the company plans to expand its footprint across emerging infrastructure sectors, while remaining focused on operational resilience.
Va Tech Wabag
WABAG is a leading pure-play water technology multinational headquartered in Chennai, India.
The company has over a century of experience in sustainable water and wastewater management and environmental protection.
It offers comprehensive solutions across the water cycle, including water treatment, wastewater treatment, recycling and re-use, desalination, ultrapure water, ZLD, and sludge management.
Its global footprint spans over 25 countries across key geographies including India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.
With a market capitalization of ₹7,930 crore, VA Tech Wabag reported a consolidated order book of ₹16,300 crore as of 31 December 2025.
The order book remains well balanced, with 64% EPC and 36% O&M projects, providing strong revenue visibility and deeper client relationships. International projects account for nearly 50% of the total order book.
On the financial front, the company reported an RoE of 14.9% and an RoCE of 20.2%. Further, the balance sheet remains healthy, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2x.
Going forward, the company aims to expand its footprint in high-potential emerging markets, particularly across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and CIS countries.
It remains focused on strengthening its position as a leading global EPC and O&M player in the water sector.
Conclusion
Stocks with an order book larger than their market capitalisation can look extremely attractive. After all, they signal strong demand, long-term revenue visibility, and a busy execution pipeline, especially valuable in uncertain market conditions.
For investors, this can create the impression that the business has already secured much of its future growth.
However, an order book on its own doesn’t guarantee shareholder returns. What truly matters is a company’s ability to execute projects on time, maintain margins, manage working capital, and convert orders into cash flows. Delays, cost overruns, or a stretched balance sheet can quickly dilute the benefits of a large order pipeline.
That’s why such stocks work best when supported by strong profitability, disciplined capital allocation, and a proven execution track record.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com