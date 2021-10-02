Top gainer stocks: Amid Indian benchmark indices soaring to its new highs last month, some A-listed stocks have delivered stellar return to its shareholders. Due to Zee Entertainment Entreprise and Sony TV deal, ZEEL shares skyrocketed in the month of September whereas capital raise initiatives and some relief announced by government on AGR due payment, Vodafone Idea shares too were found becoming investors' favourite.

We list out top 5 A-listed top gainer stocks of the last month:

1] Zee Entertainment Entreprise Limited or ZEEL: This stock first hit the headline when Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 50 lakh shares of the company at ₹200.40 per share price. Then after, Sony – Zee merger announcement broke all hurdle of the stock and the stock price finally managed to surge from ₹171.65 to ₹303.20 apiece in September 2021 — logging around 77 per cent rise in last month.

2] Gujarat Alkalies: Amid buzz in tthe chemical sector, this chemical stock surged from ₹454.50 to ₹672.75 in September 2021 — logging near 50 per cent rise in the month of September 2021. This stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered near 110 per cent return in Year to Date (YTD) time i.e. in 2021. The stock had received heavy beating during the sell off triggered after the first wave of Covid-19 and came around ₹210 per stock levels at the end of March 2020. But, after that, the stock has shown strong bounce-back and has regained its lost ground in this one and half year’s time.

3] Vodafone Idea: This telecom penny stock had closed at ₹6.10 per equity share on 31st August 2021 whereas its close price on 30th September 2021 on NSE was ₹11.90 apiece — means the stock went up by near 95 per cent in September 2021. This could become possible after the company promoters announced to invest in the company while at the same time Government of India announced relaxation in AGR dues payment for Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies.

4] Surya Roshni: After buzz in the real estate sector trickling to paints and electrical appliance shares, Surya Roshni shares went up from ₹529.20 to ₹820.10 apiece — logging around 55 per cent rise in last one month. The stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered more than 130 per cent return in last 6 months whereas in Year to Date (YTD), it has given around 125 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise in one year time, it has given more than 300 per cent return to its shareholders. The stock had remained under pressure from February 2018 to April 2020, but after that it has been giving sharp upside movement.

5] Dish TV India: This share closed at ₹12.60 per share levels on 31st August 2021 whereas it closed at ₹20.50 apiece on 30th September 2021 on NSE — logging around 63 per cent rise in September 2021. This is also one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given around 101 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months. However, at the beginning of 2021, this stock was under huge selling pressure as it in Year to Date (YTD) time, it could deliver only 46 per cent return to its shareholders. Stock was once quoting in triple digit but it has been under sell off pressure since April 2017 to May 2020. But, after that, the stock has shown strong bounce-back and trying to regain its lost ground. But, it has a long way to travel.

