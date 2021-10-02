Top gainer stocks: These 5 shares gave more than 50% return this month

5] Dish TV India: This share closed at ₹12.60 per share levels on 31st August 2021 whereas it closed at ₹20.50 apiece on 30th September 2021 on NSE — logging around 63 per cent rise in September 2021. This is also one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given around 101 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months. However, at the beginning of 2021, this stock was under huge selling pressure as it in Year to Date (YTD) time, it could deliver only 46 per cent return to its shareholders. Stock was once quoting in triple digit but it has been under sell off pressure since April 2017 to May 2020. But, after that, the stock has shown strong bounce-back and trying to regain its lost ground. But, it has a long way to travel.