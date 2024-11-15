Up to 40% return! 5 Stocks that defied stock market crash

  • Top gainer stocks: Tera Software, Madhusudan Securities, Maximus International, Netlink Solutions, Polo Queen are the five stocks that gave 40% returns despite the stock market crash this week.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published15 Nov 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Top Gainer stocks: 5 stocks that gave up to 40% return during last one week
Top Gainer stocks: 5 stocks that gave up to 40% return during last one week

Top gainer stocks: Tera Software Ltd, Madhusudan Securities Ltd, Maximus International Ltd , Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd are the five stocks that gave up to 40% returns in a truncated trading week that ended November 14, despite the market crash.

Stock markets are shut today, November 14, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The benchmark indices have remained under pressure, with continued selling by foreign Institutional investors amid global uncertainties. Companies' Q2 earnings have also failed to cheer up the markets.

 

The Nifty 50 Index and S&P BSE Sensex corrected about 2.5% during the week ended November 14, and the broader markets, too, remained under pressure. However, these five stocks gained 29-40% during the period, outperforming the benchmarks.

Tera Software was the largest gainer among the pack. Its shares on the BSE gained 39.74% compared to a closing price of 116.50 last week (November 8)

 

Madhusudan Securities Ltd shares gained 39.40% and closed at 41.18 on the BSE this week, compared to the previous week's close of 29.54.

Maximus International Ltd share price was the third largest gainer. Maximus  closed at 24.24 this week, clocking returns of 32.68% over the previous week, when it closed at 18.27.

 

Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd was also a key gainer with returns not much behind the aforementioned stocks. Netlink Solutions ended the week at 221.50, was almost 31% higher (30.87%) compared to last week's close of 169.25

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd is the fifth largest gainer, gaining 28.61 % to close at 62.03 compared to the previous week's closing price of 48.23, giving handsome returns to the investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:46 PM IST
