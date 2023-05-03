Top gainers and losers in trade today: HUL, ITC, ONGC, Tech Mahindra: check full list here2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:12 PM IST
At close, Sensex is down 210.36 points or 0.34 percent at 61,144.35. Nifty is down 71 points at 18,076.40
Benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, halting their eight days of rally, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and mixed global market trends. At close, Sensex is down 210.36 points or 0.34 percent at 61,144.35. Nifty is down 71 points at 18,076.40. About 1632 shares have advanced, 1817 shares declined, and 168 shares are unchanged.
