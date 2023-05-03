Benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, halting their eight days of rally, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and mixed global market trends. At close, Sensex is down 210.36 points or 0.34 percent at 61,144.35. Nifty is down 71 points at 18,076.40. About 1632 shares have advanced, 1817 shares declined, and 168 shares are unchanged.

A look at the top gainer & losers of the day

On Nifty, as many as 32 stocks ended with losses while 18 gained in the Nifty index.

Nifty gainers

Hindustan Unilever ( up 1.36%), Asian Paints (up 1.08%), Tata Motors (up 0.74%), Ultratech Cement (up 0.70%), and ITC (up 0.59%)

Nifty losers

Adani Enterprise (down 4.42%), Adani Ports & SEZ ( down 1.98%), ONGC (down 1.98%), UPL (down 1.73%), and Bharti Airtel (down 1.54%)

Sensex gainers

Hindustan Unilever (up 1.42%), Asian Paints (up 1.02%), Tata Motors (up 0.76%), Ultratech Cement (up 0.70%) and ITC (up 0.66) and Nestle (0.64%)

Sensex Losers

Bharti Airtel (down 1.54%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.46%), Axis Bank (down 1.22%), TCS (down 1.21%), and L&T (down 1.16%).

“Markets lost steam after eight sessions of gains as select profit-taking in banking, metals and IT stocks ahead of the US Fed's rate setting meeting fuelled caution amongst the investors. Also, the rally has been continuous and fatigue was bound to happen and the trigger was the Fed meeting and the sharp fall in global crude oil prices, which reignited fears of a demand slowdown amid recession woes. Technically, the Nifty has formed a small bearish candle and as long as the index is trading above 18050, the uptrend formation is likely to continue. Above the same, the index could move up till 18200-18250. On the other hand, a quick short term correction is possible if the index slips below 18050 and below the same, it could retest the level of 17950-17925," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“Nifty opened lower and traded in a narrow range throughout the day to close with a loss of 58 points at 18089 levels. Sectorially it was a mixed bag with FMCG being a major gainer. Sectors like aviation, FMCG cement, paints and tyres saw good momentum, benefitting from the fall in oil prices. For now, investors are waiting for the US Fed policy-meeting outcome, which would give some insights into the future rate cycle. On the domestic side, the market structure remains positive on the back of healthy macro data, strong earnings, and FIIs buying over the last few days. Several PSU stocks from across sectors like railway, defence, capital goods have been in strong momentum last few days," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd