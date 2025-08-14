Top Gainers and Losers on Aug 14: Muthoot Finance, Pfizer, Chalet Hotels, Manappuram Finance among top gainers today

Indian stocks closed Thursday’s session with mild gains as investors remained cautious ahead of a high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska tomorrow, which could influence tariff policy and risk sentiment.

The Nifty 50 ended the day with a modest gain of 0.05% at 24,631 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.07% to 80,596. Though both benchmark indices logged only minor gains, they still managed to end the week higher with gains of over 1%, a relief for the bulls after six consecutive weeks of declines, marking the longest weekly losing streak in the past five years.

The broader markets also closed the week in positive territory, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising over 0.70% each.

According to analysts, if talks between Trump and Putin lead to an end to the Russia–Ukraine war, it could result in the withdrawal of US sanctions on Russia and, consequently, a reconsideration of the 25% penal tariff imposed on India for buying oil from Russia.

A positive outcome may also help reverse the bearish sentiment among overseas investors, who have been offloading Indian stocks at a rapid pace.

According to exchange data, FPIs have sold ₹22,264 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in August, but the impact on the market has been limited, thanks to strong buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), largely driven by mutual funds, which have continued to absorb the heavy FPI selling.

Exchange data shows that DIIs have purchased ₹51,899 crore worth of Indian equities in August so far, more than offsetting the FPI outflows.

DII inflows have crossed ₹4.7 lakh crore in 2025 so far, and if the momentum continues over the remaining four months, the inflows could surpass the ₹5.2 lakh crore recorded in the previous calendar year.

Over dozen Nifty 500 stocks end with gains of up to 10% Fifteen constituents of the Nifty 500 index closed Thursday's session with healthy gains, led by Muthoot Finance, which jumped 9.8% to ₹2,754 apiece after robust loan growth in Q1FY26 boosted investor confidence in the company’s ability to sustain industry-leading growth.

Today’s rally also pushed the stock’s gains to 30% in 2025 so far. Coromandel International emerged as the second-best performer, rising 4.34% to ₹2,355 and snapping its two-day losing streak, supported by heavy volumes.

Pfizer surged 4.33% to ₹5,328 following a strong June-quarter performance. Meanwhile, Bajaj Housing Finance rose 4% to ₹112, ending its two-day losing run. Other gainers, including Chalet Hotels, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Newgen Software, Manappuram Finance, and seven other stocks, also closed with gains between 3% and 4%.

